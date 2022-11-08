Bradley Cooper, Tom Cruise and Chris Pratt to tell stories of US military heroes

American Valor: A Salute to Our Heroes is returning to American airwaves on Veteran’s Day, which falls on November 11, with Emmy nominee Rob Riggle reprising as this year’s host. The actor is a Marine Corps veteran with credits in film and television ranging from 2022’s The Curse of Bridge Hollow to the adult comedy series American Dad

The TV special is a collection of dozens of stories about American heroes in military history told by celebrities like Bradley Cooper, Tom Cruise, Gayle King, Edward Norton, Sarah Paulson, Chris Pine, Chris Pratt and Hilary Swank, among others.

Presented by Northrop Grumman and Veterans United Home Loans, the programme is expected to be nationally syndicated to over 100 million households as well as broadcast to US troops around the world and out at sea. The live event was filmed November 5 at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington, D.C.

“We are honoured to bring these stories to Americans across the country,” said American Valor producer Tim Holbert, who is also the executive director of the American Veterans Center.

“This is a gathering from our shared history, the likes of which we will never see again and a reminder of what brings us all together as Americans.” Highlighted stories include heart-wrenching tales like that of Lieutenant Emily J.T. Perez, the first minority female Brigade Command Sergeant Major in the history of the US Military Academy West Point and the first African-American woman officer to be killed in combat.

Emily’s parents, Daniel and Vicki Perez, were in attendance at the event in her honour. The veterans whose legacies are being spotlighted span over the last 80 years of history, going as far back as World War II. Frank Emond, now 104 years old, was among those honoured, as he has consistently broken the Guinness World Record as the ‘world’s oldest conductor’ leading the US Air Force Band.

The retired Navy musician survived Pearl Harbor and World War II and has since devoted the remainder of his life to the prestigious ensemble. — IANS