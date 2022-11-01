Brahmastra, Ponniyin Selvan: I and Kantara to hit OTT space

Not just one, but three mega films, which broke all records on the box-office, will be releasing on OTT this month. The first in the line-up is Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The action-adventure superhero film is heavily inspired by Indian history and mythology. If you haven’t seen the movie on silver screen yet, watch Brahmastra on Disney+ Hotstar on November 4.

The second movie to premiere on the digital platform is Ponniyin Selvan: I (PS-1). The film is currently available on rent of Rs 199 on Prime Video and the users will be able to stream it for free from November 4 onwards. PS-I is available in four languages (Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada), except Hindi, at the moment. The Hindi PS-1 will be released on Prime Video towards November end. PS-1 is an adaptation of the five-part novel series of the same name by late author Kalki Krishnamurthy. The period drama is set during the reign of Chola Empire.

Mass entertainer Kantara will also be releasing on OTT soon, however, its digital premier date has not been announced yet. Starring Rishab Shetty, Kantara has topped almost all the charts with its Kannada and Hindi versions. — TMS