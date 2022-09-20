Sanam Johar and Abigail Pande come together for the music video Rootha Re

Baba Beats has released a new music video titled Rootha Re. The video has brought real-life couple Sanam Johar and Abigail Pande together on screen. Their real-life chemistry reflects beautifully in the song. Abigail says, “I personally love break-up songs. This is an emotional song with lots of feelings and pain. In life everyone has somewhere or the other faced heart-breaks and that makes this song relatable. Whenever I do any project with Sanam, the feelings are real. It has been a magical experience.”

She adds, “When we were approached, we thought it would be something cute, bubbly types where we would be dancing together; didn’t expect it to be so emotional. And, honestly, work-wise this was something new for me. We really want this to be one of the best break-up songs. It’s very relatable! A break-up teaches a lot, most of us have gone through it in our lives. Yes, it is a little emotional, but Rootha Re will make one think.”

The song has been sung by Madhubanti Bagchi and Vivek Hariharan. Rootha Re has been directed by Richard De Varda.

Meanwhile, Sanam Johan is also choreographing actress Rubina Dilak in Colors’ Jhalak Dikh La Jaa.