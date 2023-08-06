Breaking Bad actor Mark Margolis passes away at 83

ANI

Hollywood actor Mark Margolis, known for his role of Hector Salamanca in the shows Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, passed away at Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York City at the age of 83. His son, Morgan Margolis, announced the news. Margolis left an unforgettable mark on the Vince Gilligan television universe. In 2012, he was nominated for an Emmy for his performance in Breaking Bad.

Margolis, who was born in Philadelphia in 1939, travelled to New York at a young age to pursue his acting career. With an early interest in theatre, he got roles on Broadway in musicals such as Infidel Caesar. He went on to appear in over 50 Off-Broadway productions, including Uncle Sam and The Golem. Bryan Cranston, lead actor of Breaking Bad, took to his Instagram account and mourned the demise of Margolis. He shared a couple of pictures and wrote, “I am very saddened today to learn of a friend’s passing. Mark Margolis was a really good actor and a lovely human being…”