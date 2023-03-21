Megha Ray talks about her role in Sapnon Ki Chhalaang

The first glimpse of Sony Entertainment Television’s coming-of-age drama Sapnon Ki Chhalaang has got the audience excited about its engaging concept. Posing a simple question to stereotypical minds, the show portrays how a young girl can take a Sapnon Ki Chhalaang to an alien city to fulfill her dream.

Megha Ray, who is essaying the role, says, “Sapnon Ki Chhalaang is an endearing story that will grow on you as it did on me. It mirrors the journey of every girl who took the leap of faith by leaving her comfort zone and moving to a new city in order to pursue her dreams. Boys are encouraged to migrate for work; it’s a matter of pride when they get good employment offers, but it’s always the girls who are asked to reconsider, find a job closer to home or are altogether not allowed to go. Radhika will be breaking many such barriers in this compelling story, and I am looking forward to introducing you to her on April 10.”