Shafaq Naaz to star in the movie ‘X or Y’ opposite Iqbal Khan

After winning hearts in several TV shows, including Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Me, Shafaq Naaz is now looking to explore films as well as web space. The actress is all set to star opposite Iqbal Khan in upcoming film titled X or Y. The film displays the primitive mindset of the Indian society, which preferred a boy over a girl.
Shafaq, who plays the role of Iqbal’s wife, will be seen as a career-oriented professional. She says, “It’s definitely the script that moved me. Growing up as a woman, I have witnessed many instances of gender inequality. I have the opportunity and power to spread the good word amongst the masses. I am lucky to get to work on something as impactful as this film.”
