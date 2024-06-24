Bride in white, Sonakshi!

The paparazzi milling outside the Sinha residence in Bandra got a sneak peek at Sonakshi’s wedding dress.
Setting at rest speculation over what colour Sonakshi would settle for, the glimpses available in pictures seem to suggest that her bridal dress is an all-white affair with a shade of ivory.
The pictures show the couple’s attendants loading Sonakshi’s wedding dress into a car with Zaheer’s sherwani, which was also in white.
Yo Yo lands for the wedding
Rapper and music producer Yo Yo Honey Singh arrived in Mumbai for the wedding of his best friend, Sonakshi Sinha, and promised to dance without drinking (bina daaru piye nachunga mai aaj). Honey Singh was seen in a video as he arrived in style at the Mumbai airport. He sported a salt-and-pepper look, clear sunglasses and black slippers. He expressed his excitement, “It’s a big celebration tonight. I am here for the biggest celebration — Sonakshi and Zaheer.” — IANS
