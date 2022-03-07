Bridgerton Season 2 to feature a Bollywood song Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Bridgerton Season 2 will soon be releasing on Netflix as Lady Wistledown is ready with her quill to unfold a lot of drama. Bridgerton is known to have the latest hit tracks as symphonies in the show, especially during the dance sequences. Now, the latest buzz suggests that there is a Bollywood track which has made it to the Bridgerton Season 2 soundtrack.
Bridgerton Season 2 will be featuring the title track from the much-loved blockbuster hit Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The movie starred Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Kajol and Hrithik Roshan in lead roles.
Music supervisor, Justin Kamps opened up about K3G title track making to the Bridgerton soundtrack and said, “A first for Bridgerton — a cover of a Bollywood song called Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, which I’m really excited about. It’s a very beautiful cover.”
