Brought to justice: Riverdale actor Ryan Grantham gets life sentence for murdering his mother

Ryan Grantham, who is known for his work in Riverdale and Diary of a Wimpy Kid, has been sentenced to life in prison, after pleading guilty to murdering his mother in March, 2020. The court has also issued a lifetime firearm ban on him. According to reports, Grantham pleaded guilty to shooting his mother, Barbara Waite, via a single gunshot to the head while she played piano. The verdict was delivered by the British Columbia Supreme Court in Vancouver.
After initially being charged with first-degree murder, Grantham ultimately confessed to second-degree murder earlier this year. The evidence presented in court also included videos that Grantham took throughout the ordeal, including one where he confessed to the murder. It was also reported that Grantham had considered carrying out a mass killing, including one at his college at Simon Fraser University. Grantham’s sister, Lisa Grantham has also testified in court stating that her brother is a dangerous person.
