From regular motifs to unique creations, the Annual Art Exhibition by Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi showcases it all

As many as 119 works by 100 artists, the Annual Art Exhibition by Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi celebrates the past and present, paving the way for the future.

While the regular motifs of the art world—books for knowledge, lotus for spiritual growth—make it here as well, reflections on the pandemic and how it changed life forever are also showcased.

Samradhi Kalia’s A Typical Day in College in oil colour shows students working with their masks on. Le Corbusier’s Desk by Amandeep Chaudhary in poster colour is a tribute to the celebrated architect.

There is a very interesting installation by Jashandeep Kaur, which has a thread from a charkha tied to a number of certificates, invites, postcards and photographs, rightly titled as Roots. Henna Vohra’s Hampi is an ode to the amazing architecture of the past in acrylic on canvas.

There are modern elements as well—Nitin Kumar’s Shubham showcases a young lad sitting on the road with his Royal Enfield for the backdrop; Shachi Shekri’s Frustration to Enchantment shows a young girl enjoying music on headphones.

Wide canvas

Nature takes over in Param Jeet’s Mountain series, Ujjwal Chathle’s My Lily Pond, Norbu Wangyal’s Mother of Himalaya and Pradeep Singh’s Pink Desire.

Human emotions get their fair share too—Manpreet Kaur’s Embrace, Manu Priy Gautam’s Fighting Your Own Thought, Kuldeep Soni’s untitled photograph of a hand behind the bars are quite impressive.

The award-winning section showcases Tarvinder Singh’s Split Soul, a stone sculpture. Dissolved by Anita Kaur is a touching tribute to martyrs. Hope by Ira Choudhary in mix media brings together human emotions and nature.

“Getting an Award is a confirmation that my work is good and that I am on the right path; it propels me to experiment more and more,” says Ira, who has done bachelors and masters in textile design from Kala Bhavan, Santiniketan, and now calls tricity home.

“It’s the first big event after two years of the pandemic. It’s amazing to see some experimental works; artists have played with material, texture and subjects,” shares Bheem Malhotra, chairman, Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi.

(The Annual Art Exhibition is on at the galleries of Punjab Arts Council-16 till May 2)

— Mona