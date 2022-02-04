First edition of Shark Tank India is all set for a power packed finale

Sony TV’s show Manav Verma Shark Tank India celebrates entrepreneurship, as it gives a life-changing opportunity to budding entrepreneurs to showcase their innovative business ideas in front of stalwarts of the start-up ecosystem, aka the Sharks, to get their desired funding and guidance. The Sharks ‘den’ has witnessed many entrepreneurial dreams turn into reality and is all geared up for its final leg. For the first-time, viewers will witness all seven sharks together in the tank.
Some of the pitches to watch out for will be Color Me Mad, Tweak Labs, Nomad Food Project, Twee in One, On2Cook Limited and Jain Shikanji, amongst others. Well, saving the best for the last and taking the sharks on a nostalgic roller-coaster ride will be the unique pitch presented by experienced business investor Shark Peyush Bansal – founder and CEO of Lenskart. The finale episode will be aired today, February 4.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
ED arrests Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's nephew in money laundering case
Bhupinder Honey had been summoned by the ED office yesterday...
America stands with India against Chinese aggression: US senators
Top American senators slam China for its decision to field Q...
Budget 2022-23 thoughtful policy agenda for India, says IMF Managing Director
Kristalina Georgieva was speaking during a virtual round tab...
Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season’s first snow
Locals overjoyed to see the green foliage acquire a white sn...