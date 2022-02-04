First edition of Shark Tank India is all set for a power packed finale

Sony TV’s show Manav Verma Shark Tank India celebrates entrepreneurship, as it gives a life-changing opportunity to budding entrepreneurs to showcase their innovative business ideas in front of stalwarts of the start-up ecosystem, aka the Sharks, to get their desired funding and guidance. The Sharks ‘den’ has witnessed many entrepreneurial dreams turn into reality and is all geared up for its final leg. For the first-time, viewers will witness all seven sharks together in the tank.

Some of the pitches to watch out for will be Color Me Mad, Tweak Labs, Nomad Food Project, Twee in One, On2Cook Limited and Jain Shikanji, amongst others. Well, saving the best for the last and taking the sharks on a nostalgic roller-coaster ride will be the unique pitch presented by experienced business investor Shark Peyush Bansal – founder and CEO of Lenskart. The finale episode will be aired today, February 4.