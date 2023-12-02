Bureaucrat Rajanvir Kapur's debut art exhibition weaves Punjab-Bengal cultural tapestry

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 2

In a unique cultural convergence, IAS officer Rajanvir Singh Kapur, currently serving as the Special Secretary of Sundarbans Affairs Department, unveiled his debut solo art exhibition, ‘Love and Longing’, at the Kolkata Centre for Creativity (KCC).

Hailing from Punjab and stationed in Kolkata, Rajanvir Singh Kapur's artistic journey bridges the rich artistic traditions of both states.

The exhibition, a captivating exploration of the traditional Phulkari embroidery, showcases Kapur's expression of love and nostalgia. Renowned for his previous contributions to the artistic landscape as the Managing Director of WBTC, where he brought innovative changes to the Kolkata tramways, Kapur has now ventured into the realm of fine arts. His wife, Priyanka Dhar Kapur, an IRS, is the Joint Commissioner of Income Tax, Mohali.

Titled ‘Love and Longing’, the exhibition delves into the centuries-old Phulkari art form, a cherished tradition in Punjab. Rajanvir Singh Kapur intricately weaves emotions like jealousy, envy, seduction, and taboo into his paintings, creating a vivid portrayal of human experiences. The Phulkari, traditionally done as an expression of love and art, for centuries used as an heirloom, serves as a symbolic bridge between the two states.

The launch of the exhibition was attended by various distinguished personalities, including IAS officer Roshni Sen, Director Arindam Sil, Actor and MLA Soham Chakraborty, Actor Pallavi Chatterjee, Danseuse Sohini RoyChoudhary, former ICC head Sanjay Budhia, Mehul Mohanka, education leader Manushi Roy Chowdhary, actor Supratim, and author Prochy Mehta.

Eminent painter Jogen Chowdhury applauded Kapur's artistic journey, saying, “I wish Rajan all the very best for his artistic journey, and I am glad he took this first step."

Arindam Sil noted that Kapur's art depicts women empowerment with beautiful and powerful strokes, calling it global and contemporary. Soham Chakraborty expressed his surprise at the strength of the art, stating, “I am deeply surprised to see the works. The art is strong, and it does not feel like Rajan is a self-taught artist.”

Pallavi Chatterjee extended her best wishes, expressing interest in acquiring pieces when Kapur decides to sell his art.

A part of the ongoing AMI Arts Festival at KCC, the exhibition will run until December 4, open daily from 11 am to 8 pm.

