Sanchari Sengupta surprised mother, took her on Shark Tank India-2

Sony Entertainment Television’s prestigious singing reality show, Indian Idol – Season 13’s contestant Sanchari Sengupta is not only a unique singer who has won everyone’s heart with her opera style of singing but she is also known for her quirky sarees that are hand painted by her ‘mommy dearest!’

In the past, the mother-daughter duo also extensively spoke about the saree business, which was much appreciated by the judges – Vishal Dadlani, Himesh Reshammiya and especially Neha Kakkar! Sanchari will be seen taking her mother to the sets of India’s biggest business reality show— Shark Tank India 2.

Taking about the moment, Sanchari, says, “My mother has been designing all the sarees that have been seen on the show so far and I thought, why not surprise her by getting her on Shark Tank India 2 where she can get the right guidance on how to handle her business and grow it further. I was very happy to meet the Sharks, who took time out and spoke to my mother about the business. I am glad that I was able to do this for her.”