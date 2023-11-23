Busy bee!: Mrunal Thakur says it is a difficult time, but a wonderful phase for her

IANS

Actress Mrunal Thakur has been multitasking between the sets of her upcoming projects, completing the final touches to Hi Nanna and also finishing the shoot for Family Star with Vijay Devrakonda.

Mrunal has not taken a single day off in the past 10 months. Whatever time she gets off from her shoots in Hyderabad, she flies to Mumbai to complete her other commitments. The actress has been shuttling between Hyderabad and Mumbai, seamlessly transitioning from film promotions in the bustling city of Mumbai to the film sets in the vibrant film hub of Hyderabad. “It’s been an incredible journey. Juggling between projects and promotions has been challenging, but the love and response from the audience make it all worthwhile,” said Mrunal. “I literally fly to Mumbai sometimes only for 4-5 hours and take off again. I haven’t taken a single day off. But I’m not complaining. There are exciting things coming up and I want put in this effort.”