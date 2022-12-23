This National Mathematics Day watch five movies based on lives of mathematicians

ANI

“Mathematics is not about numbers, equations, computations, or algorithms: It is about understanding,” these were the words of legendary Indian mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan. On his birth anniversary every year, India observes National Mathematics Day.

Here are five films you can check out which are based on the lives of Math stalwarts.

Super 30: This Hrithik Roshan-starrer is based on the life of Indian Mathematician Anand Kumar and his generous programme named ‘Super 30’, under which he coached 30 underprivileged students for their JEE Advanced Examination.

Shakuntala Devi: This film stars Vidya Balan as the math stalwart Shakuntala Devi, who was popularly known as The Human Computer.

The Imitation Game: This American historical drama film is based on the life of mathematician Alan Turing, who gave major contributions to the computation theory of mathematics.

A Beautiful Mind: Starring Russell Crowe, this film portrays the life of legendary mathematician John Nash from his academic days to his struggle with schizophrenia.

The man who knew Infinity: This list couldn’t be completed without including a movie based on Srinivasa Ramanujan. This British biographical film starring Dev Patel is a must-watch.