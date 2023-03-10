Calendar that became a part of us

Sheetal

The Hindi film industry lost another gem on Thursday and the magnitude of this loss is yet to sink in. Performer par excellence, Satish Kaushik, breathed his last after he suffered a heart attack. He was at a farmhouse in Delhi when he felt breathless. He was rushed to a hospital but the doctors declared him brought dead. Anupam Kher shared the news confirming that his friend and actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik passed away on Thursday.

He will be remembered for his iconic characters such as Calendar, Chanda Mama, Banke Bihari Chaturvedi aka BBC, Pappu Pager, Baba Batanand Swami and many others.

Kaushik, a Haryanvi by birth, grew up in Delhi. He was a pass-out of the National School of Drama and Film and Television Institute of India. Just like many others, he had this dream to become an actor; only to find small roles in films, some he wrote and for some he was typecast. Yes, Kaushik wrote the character of Calendar (Mr India) himself which won him the love of the audience.

But, when it came to direction and producing films, Kauhik didn’t stick to the comedy genre alone. While Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja was his first directorial, Kaushik’s favourite genre seemed romance. The film Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain won him a nomination for Screen Award for Best Director whereas Tere Naam was a fan favourite. The most recent one, Kaagaz (2021) was a biographical comedy film. Active till his last breath, Kaushik acted in more than 150 films and directed about 19. His presence on the digital platform was formidable. He was a part of big OTT series such as Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. He played a significant role in Bloody Brothers and Guilty Minds. Working round the clock, Kaushik wrapped his part of shooting for director duo Raj & DK upcoming series, Guns & Gulaabs in January. In Emergency, Kaushik played Jagjivan Ram. He also acted in Salman Khan’s upcoming Eid release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the character look of which is now viral.

