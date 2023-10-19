Campus Beats Season 2 returns

Amazon miniTV has unveiled the captivating trailer of the second edition of its teen drama, Campus Beats.

The latest season is all set to entertain viewers with romance, drama, and mystery, striking a chord among all dance enthusiasts. Following the journey of students from the Mumbai University of Movement and Dance, Campus Beats Season 2 will further navigate their lives as situations take a turn with more drama and beats.

The latest season will stream exclusively on from 20 October for free.

Sharing his excitement about the new season of Campus Beats, actor Shantanu Maheshwari says, “I am thrilled to be back as Ishaan in Campus Beats Season 2. The love and adulation that the first installment received was phenomenal and it just pushed to bring the second season to audiences in just four weeks! Unprecedented. For me, his story has been full of challenges and drama, as he embarks on his journey to follow his passion. It will be interesting to watch Ishaan with new dimensions in his character and see his undiscovered shades. The love and support we received from the audience for the first season has definitely boosted our confidence and doubled our excitement.”

Helmed by the creative highbrow, Palki Malhotra, the dance series features Shantanu Maheshwari, Shruti Sinha, Sahaj Singh Chahal, Tanvi Gadkari, Harsh Dingwanii, Tanya Bhushan, Dhanshree Yadav, Teriya Magar, Adnan Khan, and Rohan Pal in pivotal roles.

#Amazon #Mumbai