Canadian rapper Drake on not getting married

Canadian rapper and singer Aubrey Drake Graham shared the reason for not tying the knot with anyone till now and also called the concept of marriage a thing of ancient timeson The Really Good Podcast with Bobbi Althoff.

“I don’t know. It seems like a thing of, like, ancient times or something. I think I will eventually,” he said. “I don’t know, I don’t think I can offer somebody what they would be looking for. Just consistency. I think my life, my work is my priority,”added the five-time Grammy winner. Drake, who was linked to multiple A-list women over the years, including Rashida Jones, Tyra Banks, SZA, Julia Fox, and Rihanna, said he can’t see himself settling down with a fellow celeb.

