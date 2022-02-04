Anant Vijay, who was recently seen in the web series 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein', talks about his journey in the industry so far

How has your journey been till now?

It has been going very well, so I have no complaints. I have always been active with theatre. Later, when I came to Mumbai, the television industry gave me a different identity. I started my journey without any expectations and am happy where I am today.

How has your family supported you in your journey?

They have been the strongest pillars of strength for me. And I have never liked the phrase struggle. My family has always believed in my talent. My father was in civil defence and now retired, my brother is a lawyer and my mother is a homemaker. I owe a lot to them.

What sort of response are you getting for your character, Golden, in Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein?

The kind of feedback I am getting for this series is overwhelming. It was a great experience to be associated with actors like Saurabh Shukla, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Shweta Tripathi.

Whom do you consider your mentor?

My mentor is Lokesh Jain, a well-known name in the theatre world. He has given me very good advice, always. He says, ‘acting is like entering into a black tunnel, sometime you will get dust and sometime diamond. You need to explore this yourself.’ I always remember this before approaching any new role.

How comfortable are you in the city of dreams, Mumbai?

Mumbai is quite a welcoming city. I came to Mumbai and had work. Gradually, this has become a home for me. Mumbai has so many stories, which can teach you so many things.

You have been quite consistent on OTT platforms; how will you sum up the experience?

The amount of love and appreciation I have received from the OTT audience has made me more responsible towards my craft. I just cannot repeat my roles. I will look for fresh experience with every role and that will be my gift to the audience.

One particular cause that you would like to work for and why?

I am from the hills of Kumaon, so somehow I am inclined towards architecture and designing. I would like to do something for the buildings in Kumaon. Also, the craftsmen over there are extremely talented and I would like to help them.

What has pandemic taught you?

The main skill that I have learnt properly is cooking. This pandemic has taught us to be calm in life and not rush after things. During the first wave of Covid, I rescued one dog and adopted it. That is a very good gift!

What are your hobbies?

I am a man with a lot of hobbies. The current one is knitting and it is self-taught. I have made a long scarf and also gifted my parents. I am also into painting and writing.