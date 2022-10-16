Cartoon Network officials issue a clarification as #RIP trends on Twitter

Cartoon Network and Warner Bros. Animation are all set to merge. Reports suggested that Warner Bros. Television Group (WBTVG) will be cutting 26 per cent of their personnel, for a total of 125 positions.
After the announcement, netizens flocked Twitter to pay tribute to the original Cartoon Network. They posted pictures of their favourite animation shows and #RIPCartoonNetwork started trending on social media. On Saturday (October 15), Cartoon Network took to its verified social media handle and issued a statement on the matter: “We’re not dead, we’re just turning 30. To our fans: We’re not going anywhere. We have been and will always be your home for beloved, innovative cartoons. More to come soon.”
