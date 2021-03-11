Cast of 'Mithai' to be seen in 'Radha Mohan' for a Janmashtami sequence

It has just been a few days since the show Mithai completed 100 episodes. The main lead Siddharth, played by Aashish Bharadwaj, and, Mithai, played by Debmata Shah, are turning out to be a beloved couple on television. While the plot of Mithai gets more and more interesting, with new business coming the way of the characters, it is confirmed that the couple, along with Yatindra Chaturvedi and Shelly Shukla, will soon be seen for a Janmashtami sequence in Radha Mohan.
