Cast of PS-1 to join Kapil Sharma's show this weekend

Promising an unforgettable laughter riot this weekend, Sony Entertainment Television’s The Kapil Sharma Show will welcome the star cast of upcoming epic period action film, PS 1 (Ponniyin Selvan: I) on the show. The cast, including Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan and Sobhita Dhulipala, will be making their debut on the comedy show. These stellar debutants will be seen laughing out loud to the hilarious one-liners of host Kapil Sharma as well as by the atrangi naya parivaar – Kiku Sharda (Gudiya Laundry wali), Sidharth Sagar (Ustad), Srikant Maski (Pushpa) and Gaurav Dubey (Aparichit).

Kollywood’s megastar Vikram will be seen giving a hilarious answer on Kapil’s question if he ever imagined being on The Kapil Sharma Show while making blockbusters like Aparichit! Vikram shared, “When I entered the industry, my first thought was not only to become a big star but also to be on The Kapil Sharma Show. In my eighth standard, that was around 1976, when even Kapil was not born, it was written in my destiny to be on this show at least once in my lifetime.”

