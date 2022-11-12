This weekend, Sony Entertainment Television’s singing reality show Indian Idol – Season 13 will feature Aashiqui special episode. On Sunday (November 13), bringing alive the magic of love, the show will be Celebrating Aashiqui in the presence of the evergreen cast – Deepak Tijori, Annu Agarwal and Rahul Roy! Joining the judges, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani, will be singer Kumar Sanu. Viewers will be in for a trip down memory lane as the cast will ‘tell all’ about the movie! The contestants will also be seen singing the hit songs from the movie with Kumar Sanu joining them on stage and recreating the magic.