Celebrating the cinematic tsunami

Actor Sunny Deol is currently flying high over the success of his recently released action drama film Gadar 2. On Saturday night, the makers of Gadar 2 hosted a grand success party of their film in Mumbai where several big celebs marked their presence.

Ajay and Kajol Devgn

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan attended the success bash with his wife Gauri Khan. He was later seen posing with Sunny in front of the paps. Both of them also shared a warm hug.

Meanwhile, Gadar 2 till now the film has minted Rs 487.65 crore at the Indian box office. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, on Saturday, shared a post on Instagram and wrote, “#Gadar2 is an UNSTOPPABLE FORCE, inches closer to Rs 500 cr.” Helmed by Anil Sharma the film also starred Utkarsh Sharma and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles. Gadar 2 became the second-best opener of 2023 after SRK’s Pathaan. — ANI

Salman Khan

#Mumbai #Sunny Deol