ANI

Celebrities stepped out in full costume in Los Angeles as they attended Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party. The Kardashians star, 27, hosted a Halloween party at the Chateau Marmont on Saturday and the star-studded guest list included Billie Eilish, Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz.

Eilish, 21, arrived at the celebration with her buddy Devon Lee Carlson, adorned in a faux shotgun, cowboy hat and red wig. The What Was I Made For? singer channelled the Wild Wild West for the celebration by dressing in a blue-and-white gingham top, a traditional Western belt and brown slacks. Tatum, 43, and Kravitz, 34, recreated Roman Polanksi’s 1968 thriller Rosemary’s Baby with the Magic Mike actor dressed in a light blue onesie with a bonnet and his girlfriend in a long white nightgown with a knife, reminiscent of Mia Farrow’s titular character.

Megan Fox, 37, wore a mini-schoolgirl skirt, blazer, white-collared shirt and red tie while carrying a notebook that said Death Note, the movie on which they based their costumes. Machine Gun Kelly, in full-face makeup, a black wig and black feathers, and an all-black outfit, stepped out in their usual extravagant style. Natalia Bryant was also in attendance at Jenner’s get-together, and the late Lakers player’s oldest daughter was dressed in an all-white ballet outfit a la Black Swan. Bryant, 20, wore a full tutu and a feather headpiece in her hair.

Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker, who dressed up as Romeo and Juliet, were present too. D’Amelio, 19, wore an all-white attire with high block heels and white wings, while Barker, 20, sported a knight-inspired dress with a mesh top and shoulder armour. This is an annual party thrown by Jenner, who frequently celebrates both the holiday and her birthday, November 3, in one joint event.