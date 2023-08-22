Celebrities talk about their dream role

Looking forward

Monika Khanna

I would love to play a character like the one Priyanka Chopra played in Barfi and step into the shoes of Madhuri Dixit’s portrayal in Chandramukhi. May these aspirations of mine transform into reality in the near future.

Sharp & relatable

Simple Kaul

I dream of bringing to life a character that feels authentic and relatable, where the depth of her persona is unveiled through a series of diverse situations she navigates. Whether it’s embodying the role of a determined police officer, a compassionate doctor, or a sharp-witted detective, I yearn to portray a character whose journey not only showcases her resilience but also highlights the multifaceted nature of her identity.

Life cycle

Rahul Sharma

I aspire to embody a multi-faceted character. Beginning in innocence, transforming into a rebellious and aggressive persona, and eventually maturing. I aim to evolve alongside my character, akin to Govinda’s role in Shola Aur Shabnam.

Wonder-ful idea

Aradhana Sharma

My dream role is akin to Wonder Woman—a fierce warrior. This role isn’t solely about showcasing acting prowess; it’s a chance to inspire through a dynamic character embodying courage, justice, and equality.

Challenges are welcome

Amal Sehrawat

I am enthusiastic about taking on roles that push me out of my comfort zone and present challenges to overcome.

Not selective

Monika Bhadoriya

I am eager to explore diverse platforms and genres. With limited experience, I’m open to opportunities without being selective. Web series and OTT content also interest me. My focus is on performance-driven roles.

