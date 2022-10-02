Celebrity Chef Vicky Ratnani gets candid about healthy food habits and his new show Disney Delicious

What was your motivation to come up with this show?

This show will witness a different side of me, not just as a flamboyant chef. But someone who understands kids, who wants to encourage them to eat right. That was the motivation.

What do you feel is the USP of the show?

Recipes with fun banter is the USP. Whatever ingredients are available at home, the innovations will be around that. Like a desi French toast, popcorn chicken and green moong chila to name few.

How was your childhood? Were you always inclined towards healthy food?

During our time I was not even aware of what comprised healthy food. Many times, we were forced to eat food by our parents!

You are also a father. What kind of experience you have had in your life?

My daughter is 18 now and let me tell you, since the time she was in her senior school I had to deal with her very differently. What you are putting as input will be the output. Today’s kids are different, they have been influenced by technology.

What are the tips you want to give the parents regarding food?

Any good food can be junk if it is eaten at the wrong time. Also, the proportion of food is important as well.

During Covid a lot of cloud kitchens emerged in India as well. What is your take on that?

I have two cloud kitchens in Mumbai. I think cloud kitchens will always be around now. Ordering from your home with an app is the norm. As an operator, we have to be conscious about the budget. Cloud kitchens also give small entrepreneurs the opportunity to do well with a limited budget.

What is your unfulfilled dream now?

I dream every day. Another dream is my own R&D kitchen and studio, which I will start in a couple of months. I am going to talk a lot about food.

Would you like to do a reality show in the near future?

I never say no to work if the intention is good and the show is made in the right way.

What inspires you to cook?

I get inspired by everything; it could be the season or certain ingredients. The other day I saw some fresh radishes and turmeric. And I ended up making a radish pickle, which is a new creation.

What is your comfort food?

Egg white masala bhurji for breakfast, rajma chawal for lunch and wheat pasta for dinner.