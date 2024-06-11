Celebs congratulate Narendra Modi on his third consecutive term as Prime Minister

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the oath of office for his third successive term, celebrities took to social media platforms to extend their heartfelt congratulations to PM Modi. Here’s a look…

Congratulations to India's beloved Prime Minister @narendramodiJi and #NDAGovernment commencing your historic third term. Looking forward to a more prosperous India under your reign. Jai Hind #Narendramodi #PMOath #ModiCabinet. — Ram Charan

R Madhavan

Huge and heartfelt congratulations and wishing our Honorable Prime Minister, Sri Narendra Modi ji — a phenomenal and exceptional 3rd term in the Highest office of this country. We know you will compassionately lead us to an era of stupendous growth, progress, prosperity and make us a glorious nation that the world looks up to in awe, because of the love and kindness we exude, within the philosophies of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. Praying for your good health and the extraordinary future that awaits this great nation. — R Madhavan

Kamal Haasan

Nations that harness their greatest strength—their people — shall accomplish the greatest glories. Congratulations to the Hon. Prime Minister of India, Shri @narendramodi ji, on your third term. In the spirit of national interest, unity, and patriotic duty, let the elected representatives of the 18th Lok Sabha, work together to fulfil the dream of a stronger, brighter, and more inclusive India. Jai Hind! — Kamal Haasan

Anupam Kher

A pledge that empowers and ensures safety for the people of India! Victory to India! — Anupam Kher

Varun Dhawan

Congratulations shri @narendramodi ji for a historic 3rd term and the swearing in ceremony. May you guide our country to greater heights. Hari Om. — Varun Dhawan

Karan Johar

Heartiest congratulations to our honourable Prime Minister - Shri Narendra Modi ji. India looks forward to being led by your strength, passion and vision for the years to come! @narendramodi". — Karan Johar

Anil Kapoor

Best wishes, Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, on your swearing-in. May your tenure be marked by progress, strength, and unwavering commitment to the nation's prosperity. Bharat Mata Ki Jai.” — Anil Kapoor

Sonu Sood

Hearty congratulations to Honorable Shri Narendra Modi ji on taking the oath as the Prime Minister of the country for the third consecutive time. Under the skilful leadership of the respected PM, the country will reach new heights. — Sonu Sood

Kapil Sharma

Many congratulations to the Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on becoming the Prime Minister for the third consecutive time. — Kapil Sharma

Paresh Rawal

The people of India extend best wishes to our respected leader @narendramodi ji on this historic occasion of him becoming the PM for the third time. Remember one thing that the people love you a lot. — Paresh Rawal

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Narendra Modi #Social Media