Celebs congratulate Narendra Modi on his third consecutive term as Prime Minister

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the oath of office for his third successive term, celebrities took to social media platforms to extend their heartfelt congratulations to PM Modi. Here’s a look…
Congratulations to India's beloved Prime Minister @narendramodiJi and #NDAGovernment commencing your historic third term. Looking forward to a more prosperous India under your reign. Jai Hind #Narendramodi #PMOath #ModiCabinet. — Ram Charan
Huge and heartfelt congratulations and wishing our Honorable Prime Minister, Sri Narendra Modi ji — a phenomenal and exceptional 3rd term in the Highest office of this country. We know you will compassionately lead us to an era of stupendous growth, progress, prosperity and make us a glorious nation that the world looks up to in awe, because of the love and kindness we exude, within the philosophies of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. Praying for your good health and the extraordinary future that awaits this great nation. — R Madhavan
Nations that harness their greatest strength—their people — shall accomplish the greatest glories. Congratulations to the Hon. Prime Minister of India, Shri @narendramodi ji, on your third term. In the spirit of national interest, unity, and patriotic duty, let the elected representatives of the 18th Lok Sabha, work together to fulfil the dream of a stronger, brighter, and more inclusive India. Jai Hind! — Kamal Haasan
A pledge that empowers and ensures safety for the people of India! Victory to India! — Anupam Kher
Congratulations shri @narendramodi ji for a historic 3rd term and the swearing in ceremony. May you guide our country to greater heights. Hari Om. — Varun Dhawan
Heartiest congratulations to our honourable Prime Minister - Shri Narendra Modi ji. India looks forward to being led by your strength, passion and vision for the years to come! @narendramodi". — Karan Johar
Best wishes, Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, on your swearing-in. May your tenure be marked by progress, strength, and unwavering commitment to the nation's prosperity. Bharat Mata Ki Jai.” — Anil Kapoor
Hearty congratulations to Honorable Shri Narendra Modi ji on taking the oath as the Prime Minister of the country for the third consecutive time. Under the skilful leadership of the respected PM, the country will reach new heights. — Sonu Sood
Many congratulations to the Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on becoming the Prime Minister for the third consecutive time. — Kapil Sharma
The people of India extend best wishes to our respected leader @narendramodi ji on this historic occasion of him becoming the PM for the third time. Remember one thing that the people love you a lot. — Paresh Rawal
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court seeks National Testing Agency's response on plea for fresh NEET-UG exam amid 'paper leak', 'malpractice' allegations
A vacation bench, however, refused to stay counselling of su...
Biggies retain portfolios; Agriculture for Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Power goes to ML Khattar
Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Sitharaman, Jaishankar keep minist...
Jaishankar back as External Affairs Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw takes charge too
Bhupender Yadav and Manohar Lal Khattar also took charge of ...