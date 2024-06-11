 Celebs congratulate Narendra Modi on his third consecutive term as Prime Minister : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Lifestyle
  • Celebs congratulate Narendra Modi on his third consecutive term as Prime Minister

Celebs congratulate Narendra Modi on his third consecutive term as Prime Minister

Celebs congratulate Narendra Modi on his third consecutive term as Prime Minister

Ram Charan



As Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the oath of office for his third successive term, celebrities took to social media platforms to extend their heartfelt congratulations to PM Modi. Here’s a look…

Congratulations to India's beloved Prime Minister @narendramodiJi and #NDAGovernment commencing your historic third term. Looking forward to a more prosperous India under your reign. Jai Hind #Narendramodi #PMOath #ModiCabinet. — Ram Charan

R Madhavan

Huge and heartfelt congratulations and wishing our Honorable Prime Minister, Sri Narendra Modi ji — a phenomenal and exceptional 3rd term in the Highest office of this country. We know you will compassionately lead us to an era of stupendous growth, progress, prosperity and make us a glorious nation that the world looks up to in awe, because of the love and kindness we exude, within the philosophies of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. Praying for your good health and the extraordinary future that awaits this great nation. — R Madhavan

Kamal Haasan

Nations that harness their greatest strength—their people — shall accomplish the greatest glories. Congratulations to the Hon. Prime Minister of India, Shri @narendramodi ji, on your third term. In the spirit of national interest, unity, and patriotic duty, let the elected representatives of the 18th Lok Sabha, work together to fulfil the dream of a stronger, brighter, and more inclusive India. Jai Hind! — Kamal Haasan

Anupam Kher

A pledge that empowers and ensures safety for the people of India! Victory to India! — Anupam Kher

Varun Dhawan

Congratulations shri @narendramodi ji for a historic 3rd term and the swearing in ceremony. May you guide our country to greater heights. Hari Om. — Varun Dhawan

Karan Johar

Heartiest congratulations to our honourable Prime Minister - Shri Narendra Modi ji. India looks forward to being led by your strength, passion and vision for the years to come! @narendramodi". — Karan Johar

Anil Kapoor

Best wishes, Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, on your swearing-in. May your tenure be marked by progress, strength, and unwavering commitment to the nation's prosperity. Bharat Mata Ki Jai.” — Anil Kapoor

Sonu Sood

Hearty congratulations to Honorable Shri Narendra Modi ji on taking the oath as the Prime Minister of the country for the third consecutive time. Under the skilful leadership of the respected PM, the country will reach new heights. — Sonu Sood

Kapil Sharma

Many congratulations to the Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on becoming the Prime Minister for the third consecutive time. — Kapil Sharma

Paresh Rawal

The people of India extend best wishes to our respected leader @narendramodi ji on this historic occasion of him becoming the PM for the third time. Remember one thing that the people love you a lot. — Paresh Rawal

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Narendra Modi #Social Media


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Mysterious animal spotted during PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony; video goes viral

2
Punjab

Kangana Ranaut slapgate: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann ticks off Mandi MP-elect over her remarks on ‘terrorism’

3
India

Modi 3.0 portfolio allocation: Rajnath, Shah, Gadkari retain ministries; Nadda gets Health, Shivraj Agriculture, Khattar Power and Housing

4
Punjab

By-elections to Punjab’s Jalandhar West and Himachal Pradesh’s Dehra, Hamirpur and Nalagarh seats to be held on July 10

5
Entertainment

Bollywood actor Noor Malabika Das dies by suicide at her flat in Mumbai

6
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

7
Delhi

Delhi water crisis: Supreme Court takes exception to Kejriwal government’s failure to remove defects in petition; hearing deferred to June 12

8
Punjab

Despite drubbing in Lok Sabha polls, Bhagwant Mann says AAP won 3 seats, vote share also increased

9
Jalandhar

Jalandhar police crack extortion case, 3 linked to Lakhbir Landa’s group arrested

10
India

Biggies retain portfolios; Agriculture for Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Power goes to ML Khattar

Don't Miss

View All
PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep and Kulwinder
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

“Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho”: India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash
Trending

'Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho': India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable
Trending

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable

Rs 1 lakh for parking and Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, the money one will have to shell out to watch the thrill in T20 India-Pakistan match in US
Trending

Rs 1 lakh for parking, Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, money one will have to shell out to watch T20 India-Pakistan match in US

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral
Trending

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral

‘Please don't hit me’: Raveena Tandon faces ‘mob assault’ in Mumbai amid rash driving claims, video goes viral
Trending

‘Please don't hit me’: Raveena Tandon faces ‘mob assault’ in Mumbai amid rash driving claims, video goes viral

Haryana Roadways driver rams bus into chain snatchers, video goes viral
Haryana

Haryana Roadways driver rams bus into chain-snatchers, video goes viral

Air India's Delhi-San Francisco flight delayed by hours, flayers faint without AC amid heatwave
Trending

Air India's Delhi-San Francisco flight delayed by 20 hours, passengers faint without AC amid heatwave

Top News

Supreme Court seeks National Testing Agency's response on plea for fresh NEET-UG amid 'paper leak', 'malpractice' allegations

Supreme Court seeks National Testing Agency's response on plea for fresh NEET-UG exam amid 'paper leak', 'malpractice' allegations

A vacation bench, however, refused to stay counselling of su...

Biggies retain portfolios; Agri for Chouhan, Power goes to Khattar

Biggies retain portfolios; Agriculture for Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Power goes to ML Khattar

Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Sitharaman, Jaishankar keep minist...

Jaishankar, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Bhupender Yadav take charge of respective ministries

Jaishankar back as External Affairs Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw takes charge too

Bhupender Yadav and Manohar Lal Khattar also took charge of ...

PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep and Kulwinder

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

#RegionalJournal: Untold stories from the provinces, everyday

#RegionalJournal: Untold stories from the provinces, everyday


Cities

View All

JEE Advance results out; Divyamsh secures top spot in district again

JEE Advance results out; Divyamsh secures top spot in district again

19-yr-old youth drowns in canal

Shaheedi Gurpurb of Guru Arjan Dev observed across Amritsar gurdwaras

2 days after attacking own party over drug abuse, AAP MLA praises Mann

Accomplice of sacrilege accused held

SAD fifth at Maluka’s home turf

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Chandigarh: Year on, seven electric vehicle charging stations made functional

Chandigarh: Year on, seven electric vehicle charging stations made functional

Chandigarh to lay 165 km pipeline network for treated water

Chandigarh police failed to recover Rs 9 crore poll deployment cost: Report

15K applications for 13K Class XI seats in Chandigarh

Class XII student drowns in reservoir at Raipur Rani

L-G advises Delhi Government to stop blame game, plug leakages instead

L-G advises Delhi Government to stop blame game, plug leakages instead

Remove defects in petition: SC to AAP

Indian Navy’s Delhi-Leh car rally flaged off

AAP’s Bharti backtracks on getting head tonsured

5,000 traders converge on Talkatora to ‘Thank Modi’

Jalandhar West bypoll: Litmus test for AAP to retain its edge

Jalandhar West bypoll: Litmus test for AAP to retain its edge

Government in hurry to conduct bypoll on my seat, says Sheetal Angural

Ex-Mayor congratulates Ravneet Singh Bittu for being part of Modi Cabinet

Latifpura residents burn CM’s effigy

Shiv Sena (UBT) flays terror attack at Reasi

Bodies of two youths recovered from Sutlej, two still missing

Bodies of two youths recovered from Sutlej, two still missing

High Court dismisses plea to stay acquisition of land

NOTA outnumbers vote share of 36 candidates from Ludhiana LS seat

MC to float tenders for installation of new tube wells in week

Man nabbed for killing auto-rickshaw driver

MP takes up case of arrested scribe, threatens to hold protest

Patiala MP Dr Dharamvira Gandhi takes up case of arrested scribe, threatens to hold protest