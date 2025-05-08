Celebs hail Operation Sindoor and the courage of our Armed Forces

Courage and honour were the reigning mood, as India woke up to the Operation Sindoor on Wednesday morning. Not for war or to inflame hate, but to protect peace and dignity, Indians stood with their Forces that hit terrorist strongholds in Pakistan and PoK. Celebs too joined in to laud and support Indian Forces.

Firm against terror

Terror attacks like the one in Pahalgam leave a wound on the soul of every Indian. I was heartbroken. But Operation Sindoor felt like a ray of strength, showing that our country stands united and firm against terror. I’m thankful to our forces for taking swift action and for standing strong with our Armed Forces. This is just the beginning and it proves that India won’t stay silent. Every soldier who took part in this mission is a living example of courage and honour. I salute them with all my heart. — Aadesh Chaudhary

Advertisement

We stand tall

Pahalgam left a scar. We lost innocent lives and it deeply saddened me. But Operation Sindoor showed that India does not forget and does not forgive such brutal acts. And to our soldiers—I have no words strong enough to thank you. It was the right move at the right time. Terror should never be ignored and this action showed that India stands tall. At the end of the day, I want peace and a happy life in both countries. — Worship Khanna

Advertisement

Big salute

India is known for its peace and harmony, and if someone tries to harm us and spread terror, then we must respond. I salute the Indian Army; every time they carry out such missions, it makes every Indian even more proud. Operation Sindoor is proof that India is not afraid to stand up against threats. Salute to our soldiers who are always ready to give their all for our country. — Hrishikesh Pandey

Symbols of courage

It’s painful to even imagine what happened in Pahalgam. Those civilians were someone’s sons, husbands and fathers. Operation Sindoor was the answer we needed—not out of hate, but to protect peace and dignity. I truly appreciate our defence forces for acting decisively and with clarity. Our armed forces are not just protectors—they are symbols of courage. This proved our unity and strength as a nation. — Indraxi Kanjilal

Firm response

This had to happen. I had a strong feeling that our Prime Minister would respond firmly and that’s exactly what happened. No one can mess with India. I bow down to the bravery of our Armed Forces. Their courage, discipline and sacrifice are what make India stand tall. A heartfelt salute to all the soldiers who risk their life to keep us safe. Jai Hind! — Rinhee Suberwal

Proud of India

A point has to be made in the end, no matter what people say. I am a pacifist but you cannot gamble with the lives of innocent people and expect to get away with it. And, you got to make a point. That is if you cross the line, we will hit you. We will respect each other’s spaces and work it out. Don’t make innocent people suffer for a ridiculous goal you may have. Today Shashi Tharoor said that he’s proud of India and Jai Hind, I think that’s the sentiment everywhere. Everywhere I go today in Mumbai, I can feel Indian standing up and saying Modi ji did what he had to do, and he did it well. — Bugs Bhargava krishna, actor-director

Tweet trail

The fighter’s fight begins... No stopping until the mission is accomplished! The entire nation is with you. @PMOIndia @HMOIndia #OperationSindoor

JAI HIND.

Rajinikanth

“Jai Hind, Jai Mahakal.” Operation Sindoor.

Akshay Kumar

Operation Sindoor: zero tolerance to terror. The Indian Armed Forces launched a precision mission, Operation Sindoor; 9 terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir neutralised. #OperationSindoor #NewIndia.

Kangana Ranaut

Our prayers are with our forces. One nation, together we stand. Jai Hind, Vande Mataram.

Madhur Bhandarkar

Terror has no place. Zero Tolerance. Total Justice. #OperationSindoor

Suniel Shetty

Aur kaisi lagi chai padosiyon.

Shikhar Dhawan