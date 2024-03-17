Celebs mark their presence at Isha Ambani, Bulgari host a Roman Holi bash

Isha Ambani, director, Reliance Industries Limited and Jean Christophe Babin, CEO, Bulgari co-hosted a Roman Holi bash at the Ambani residence on Friday evening. It was a star-studded event as celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit, Shilpa Shetty and Ayushmann Khurrana marked their stylish presence. All were dressed to the nines for the event. Isha donned a Banarasi floor-length gown by designer Ashwin Thiyagarajan. In the pictures posted on X account of Reliance Industries Limited, Isha can be seen posing with Jean-Christophe Babin and Lucia Silvestri, creative director of Bulgari.

Priyanka was an absolute vision at the bash. She made heads turn in a pastel pink stylish slit skirt-styled sheer pre-draped saree that she paired with a bustier blouse. She wore matching hued heels to complement her look. — ANI

Priyanka Chopra

Ayushmann Khurrana

Madhuri Dixit Nene

Shilpa Shetty

