Celebs shine at the special screening of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in Mumbai

Makers of the upcoming romantic drama film Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani on Tuesday hosted a special screening of the film where several B-town celebs marked their presence. Lead actor of the film, Ranveer Singh arrived in style and was seen donning a white sweatshirt paired with colourful jeans and sneakers. The actor was seen dancing on the track What Jhumka.

Ranveer’s co-star Alia Bhatt arrived at the screening along with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. The couple was seen twinning in black sweatshirts. Vicky was seen in an all-denim look, while Katrina opted for a beautiful white dress paired with black boots.

Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan also attended the special screening along with her son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan.

