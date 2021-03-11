Celebs talk to us about the significance of Lord Krishna in their lives

Following his teachings

Neha Sargam

Janmashtami holds an important place in my life as I have always felt connected to Lord Krishna. When we look at his teachings in the context of today’s generation, so many things he has said about practicality, knowledge and power can be applied. Every year, we prepare a small cradle for Lord Krishna and decorate it with flowers and ornaments. This year the celebrations feel special as I’m doing Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala, a show that celebrates Bal Krishna’s life.

Neha Sargam

Key to happiness

Mrunal Jain

I am very attached to Lord Krishna. I played Krishna in Ekta Kapoor’s Mahabharat. I am religious and believe in God. I perform puja at home on Janmashtami and go to the Krishna temple nearby. My favourite Lord Krishna saying is, ‘The key to happiness is the reduction of desires.’

Guiding force

Sudhanshu Pandey

I feel Lord Krishna is someone who guides you through the struggles of life and gives you directions. Once Radha asked Krishna ‘Aap mujhse byah kyu nahi karte’. Krishna said, ‘Radhe, biyah do logon ke beech main hota hai aur hum mai se dusra kon hai’. I think this is one of the best words to express love between two people who become one in life. We don’t do any special puja as such on Janmashtami.

Conquer through love

Himanshu Malhotra

I played Vishnu on TV who is an avatar of Krishna. I like Lord Krishna’s philosophies. I will also visit Iskcon Temple on Janmashtami and will eat prasad there. My favourite saying of Lord Krishna is, ‘The only way you can conquer me is through love and there I am gladly conquered’.

It comes down to beliefs

Mitaali Nag

Lord Krishna is a beautiful mix of mischief, love, wit and valour. His teachings in the Bhagavad Gita help us in every step of our lives. On Janmashtami, I decorate my puja room, dress my Bal Gopal in a new and beautiful attire. I also make prasad for him and sing bhajans. I believe in everything he said and my most favourite one is - “A man is made by his beliefs. As he believes, so he becomes.’ Life coaches around the world are teaching this now.

Forsaking desires

Manish Nagdev

I am a Mahadev devotee but Lord Krishna has a special place in my heart. I do a regular puja on Janmashtami and at our place and eat only vegetarian food. We also go out and watch dahi-handi celebrations. ‘The key to happiness is the reduction of desires’ is my favourite saying of Krishna.