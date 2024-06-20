Celine Dion receives standing ovation at I Am: Celine Dion documentary screening

Celine Dion, renowned for her powerhouse vocals and enduring career, was visibly moved to tears on Monday night at the New York screening of her documentary, I Am: Celine Dion. The event, held at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall, culminated in a standing ovation from the audience, marking a poignant moment for the singer.
“Thank you to all of you, from the bottom of my heart, for being part of my journey,” Dion expressed emotionally. She added, “This movie is my love letter to each of you. I hope to see you all again very, very soon.” The singer also shared a clip of the same on her Instagram stories.
