Cezanne Khan spills the beans on the changing relationship dynamics of characters in Appnapan

The popular family drama Appnapan... Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan has been keeping the viewers engaged with its compelling story of Nikhil (Cezanne Khan) and Pallavi (Rajshree Thakur), an estranged couple, dealing with their own set of challenges when it comes to parenting.
Talking about the sequence of events that have brought Pallavi and Nikhil closer to each other, Cezanne says, “Nikhil and Pallavi are literally two peas of the same pod. Both do not want to accept each other’s truth and are stuck in merry-go-round blame game. In comes, the ray of sunshine that is Farida Dadi as Kinnu ma and they come together to present a happy picture to Nikhil’s mother.” He adds, “In reality as well, I feel there needs to be communication between partners, because if there is understanding, than nothing can create any sort of misunderstandings.”
