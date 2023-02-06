Chak De India girls come together for Chitrashi Rawat’s wedding

Chitrashi Rawat, who played the role of Komal Chautala in Chak De India, got married to her long-time boyfriend Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani on February 4 in Chhattisgarh.

While many television stars attended the wedding, seeing her Chak De girls coming together for the occasion brought back memories of the film. The reunion was made possible by actresses, Shilpa Shukla, Vidya Malavade, Tanya Abrol, Shubhi Mehta and Seema Azmi who shared posts and Instagram stories from Chitrashi’s wedding.