Chandan Roy Sanyal starts shooting for 'Patna Shukla'

Chandan Roy Sanyal, who is currently basking in the success of his recent releases, Woh 3 Din and Disney+ Hotstar web series Karm Yuddh, is back on the sets, this time for a film titled Patna Shukla. The Aashram actor, who plays a lawyer in the film, will be shooting in Bhopal.

Talking about his upcoming project, Chandan says, “Patna Shukla is an interesting story with Vivek Budakoti’s impeccable direction. I am looking forward to working with the cast, but it’ll also be a challenge for me as I’ll be playing the role of a lawyer for the first time”.

Patna Shukla is a compelling social drama that stars Raveena Tandon, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Satish Kaushik, Manav Vij, Jatin Goswami and Anushka Kaushik. Meanwhile, Chandan’s upcoming projects include Aashram Season 4, Jai Mehta’s Lootere, Amazon Prime’s Lakhot, among others.