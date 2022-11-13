Chandan Roy Sanyal starts shooting for 'Patna Shukla'

Chandan Roy Sanyal, who is currently basking in the success of his recent releases, Woh 3 Din and Disney+ Hotstar web series Karm Yuddh, is back on the sets, this time for a film titled Patna Shukla. The Aashram actor, who plays a lawyer in the film, will be shooting in Bhopal.
Talking about his upcoming project, Chandan says, “Patna Shukla is an interesting story with Vivek Budakoti’s impeccable direction. I am looking forward to working with the cast, but it’ll also be a challenge for me as I’ll be playing the role of a lawyer for the first time”.
Patna Shukla is a compelling social drama that stars Raveena Tandon, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Satish Kaushik, Manav Vij, Jatin Goswami and Anushka Kaushik. Meanwhile, Chandan’s upcoming projects include Aashram Season 4, Jai Mehta’s Lootere, Amazon Prime’s Lakhot, among others.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Watch: Two historic military aircraft collide at Veterans Day show in Dallas
The B-17 Flying Fortress bomber typically has a crew of four...
‘People of north India should see us as victims instead of killers’: Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Ravichandran
Nalini Sriharan said that all her family members have been w...
Can't blame farmers for field fires, states responsible: NHRC
Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, UP Chief Secretaries asked to appear...
Drones from across Pakistan border more than doubled in 2022: BSF DG
‘The major culprit regions are Punjab which saw 215 flights ...
Twitter Blue ‘probably’ coming back end of next week, says Elon Musk
Had on Friday paused its recently announced $8 blue check su...