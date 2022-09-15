Chandigarh University joins hands with MX Player for a new series Uni Ki Yaari

Taking us back in time to the college days of unfiltered fun and unlimited dreams is MX Player’s new series, Uni Ki Yaari. A story of three friends navigating their lives through the highs and lows of college life, and ultimately finding the right path, the story is a light-hearted peek into how they manage adulthood.
MX Studios has associated with Chandigarh University to create this five-episode series, which explores the lives of three friends — Merry, Jeet and Sakshi. Directed by Partha Sarathi Manna, it is set during the last few weeks of college. The audience will witness these young adults as they become the best versions of themselves, ready to experience the real world.
