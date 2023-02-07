Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's wedding date changed

When will Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani take saat pheras? This question is literally on every Bollywood fan’s mind.
Earlier, several reports suggested that Sidharth and Kiara were expected to tie the knot on February 6. However, now fans have to wait a little longer.
According to a source close to the couple, the most-awaited wedding has been postponed for a day. The Shershaah co-stars will exchange vows on February 7. The duo’s wedding festivities have already begun at Suryagrah Palace in Jaisalmer.
Sidharth and Kiara arrived at their wedding venue on Saturday to kickstart the festivities. Though the couple didn’t speak to the media, the groom’s brother and mother said that they were “excited”.
Celebrity guests including Juhi Chawla, Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput are already in Jaisalmer for the big fat wedding.
