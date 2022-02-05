Renee Singh

As we continue to believe that life is about constant change, and we keep growing as well as evolving, we begin to realise and understand that change is the only constant; we just need to accept it. We all have a habit of arriving at a comfort zone and living in it. It seems the only natural way of being for us. We do not realise that a comfort zone is only stagnation. It is the journey of the spirit to grow and arrive in a better space. But the moment we step away from our comfort zone, stress begins to seep into our lives. It is only our own capacity to deal with our stress that determines our happiness scale. Going up and down this scale determines our capacity to achieve and receive joy.

INFINITE WISDOM

Within the depths of the subconscious lies infinite wisdom and there is a constant supply of this wisdom. We need to harness this.

OPEN MIND

We need to be receptive to the wisdom of the subconscious. We can harness new thoughts through an open mind.

MIRACULOUS POWER

We need to understand, realise and accept that we have this miraculous power to lift people away from their broken state and make them strong once more. The mind can make you free to experience happiness, health and infinite joy; heal your troubled mind and broken heart. Open the doors of your mind and liberate yourself from your self-created bondage; taste the joy of true freedom.

CONNECT TO POSITIVITY

Once you have learnt to accept this reality, you can use this power to create more health and happiness in your life. Even in these unprecedented times, do not allow your environment to stress you out. Be in touch with the infinity of your own inner self. Connect to the positivity of the universe. Fly high with your own inner reality and create a beautiful world.

(Renee is a Chandigarh-based psychotherapist)