Charlize Theron debunks rumours about plastic surgery

Hollywood star Charlize Theron has shut down allegations about plastic surgery. Being rumoured to have had a facelift due to her different look, the actress of The Addams Family set the record straight on the matter.
In an interview, the 48-year-old revealed, “People think I had a facelift. They’re like, ‘What did she do to her face?’…I’m just ageing...It doesn’t mean I got a bad plastic surgery. This is just what happens…My face is changing, and I love that my face is ageing.”
Charlize further said: “I’ve always had issues with the fact that men kind of age like fine wines and women like cut flowers. I despise that concept and I want to fight against it, but I also think women want to age in a way that feels right to them. I think we need to be a little bit more empathetic to how we all go through our journey. My journey of having to see my face on a billboard is quite funny now.”
In addition to her different look, the Murder Mystery actress said ageing affected her metabolism. “I will never, ever do a movie again and say, ‘yeah, I’ll gain 40 pounds’. I will never do it again because you can’t pull it off,” she shared. “When I was 27, I did Monster. I lost 30 pounds, like overnight. I missed three meals and I was back to my normal weight.” “Then I did it for Tully at 43. And I remember a year into trying to lose weight, I called my doctor and said, ‘I think I’m dying because I cannot lose this weight’.”
