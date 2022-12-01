Check out Neha Marda's video

Balika Vadhu actress Neha Marda, last seen in Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti, recently revealed her pregnancy when she flaunted her baby bump in a picture, standing alongside her husband Ayushman Agarwal. Now, she has posted a video on her Instagram handle. It’s her first pregnancy after 10 years of marriage with her businessman-husband.
In the caption she listed essential items for pregnant women and wrote, “Being pregnant, though wonderful, comes with quite a few discomforts, aches and pains. There are a few essential items you need...But sometimes the long list of pregnancy must-haves can seem daunting…You don’t want to go overboard with spending and stocking up...”
