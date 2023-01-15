Chef Ranveer Brar shares on why Chef Vikas Khanna is still single

Get ready for an entertaining roller coaster ride today (January 15) with The Kapil Sharma Show. The special episode will host the renowned and popular ‘chefs’ of the recently launched culinary reality show, MasterChef India, featuring Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar and Garima Arora. The chefs will not only laugh-out-loud with the amusing antics of Kapil’s atrangi mohalla, but will also share some interesting experiences about MasterChef India. Chef Garima will reveal an interesting BTS moment about who is the real baby on the sets.

Not just that, but the charming chef Vikas will also reveal the reason behind being single for so long. He shares, “A chef’s life is quite demanding. I have been cooking on the Western grounds and spent most of the time establishing myself internationally, so I could not invest more time in finding myself a partner.”

Pulling Vikas’ leg, Chef Ranveer will add, “I don’t think no one other than me can bear with Vikas, I remember once we were driving in Goa, and we had a local Goan driver. All of a sudden Vikas was like we are going on the wrong route and heading towards Mumbai, he was not ready to listen to anyone. After all this do you really think any girl will be able to bear with him? I think other than his mom, only I am the one who knows him completely.”