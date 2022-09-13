Chetan Hansraj speaks about his role in 'ShubhShagun'

Chetan Hansraj plays the role of Brijesh in the popular show Shubh Shagun on Dangal TV. He says, “I think Shubh Shagun is a fabulous show. My shooting, as well as viewing experience of the show, has been fabulous too. I love the name Shubh Shagun. It gives a very positive vibe. And it’s brought a lot of positivity to all the people working on the show, as it came at a time when Covid cases started to go down and work resumed. The show came as a big boon for all of us.”
While Chetan is loving every bit of being Brijesh on screen, he does not relate to his negative traits. “I’m completely opposite to what I play on the screen. So Brijesh’s character is pretty good, and has a lot of variations and scope for performance. And that’s what an actor actually wants or needs in a character,” he adds.
On the sets, the actor generally bonds with everybody. But on a regular basis, he likes to have lunch with Shehzada Dhami, Mouhit Joshi and Anuradha Kanabar. He considers the entire team as his extended family.
