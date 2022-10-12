Chhello Show artiste Rahul Koli passes away

Child artiste Rahul Koli of Last Film Show (Chhello Show) passed away due to cancer. He was 10. Rahul was one of the six child actors who were in the film that was India’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the prestigious 95th Academy Awards.
Rahul took his last breath on October 2 and the news of his demise was confirmed by his father on October 11. In a statement, Rahul’s father said that his son had repeated bouts of fever before he passed away.
Rahul was the eldest son and his father says that their family is devastated with his demise. However, they will all watch Rahul’s film Chhello Show together which will release on October 14. The film is about a nine-year-old boy (played by Bhavin Rabari), who falls in love with cinema and makes his way into a rundown movie palace and spends a summer watching films from the projection booth.
