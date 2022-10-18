Child actor Bhavin Rabari visits the sets of Bigg Boss and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Director Pan Nalin and child actor Bhavin Rabari recently visited the sets of two of the leading television shows to promote their film, Last Film Show (Chhello Show), which released on October 14.
The actor and director duo shared their visits to the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) and Bigg Boss on social media. TMKOC is one of the longest-running and most-loved shows on television, whereas Bigg Boss Season 16 is one of the biggest reality shows in the country with the highest TRPs.
Before welcoming the team on the Bigg Boss stage, Salman Khan took a moment to congratulate the team of Last Film Show as the film is India’s official entry to the 95th Academy Awards.
Excited and overwhelmed with the opportunity, child actor Bhavin Rabari said, “I love Salman Khan sir. He was very warm and welcoming. I had a great time on Bigg Boss Season 16. TMKOC is a show we watch all the time in Gujarat. It was so much fun to meet the cast and shoot with them.”
