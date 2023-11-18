Chill down the spine: Here are five riveting thrillers that will keep you on the edge of the seat

Thrillers are narratives that enthral, leaving us in eager anticipation, constantly guessing about what’s coming next. They’re the kind of stories that make us think hard. Here are five riveting web series and films that are a must watch.

Grim outlook

Duranga S2 (ZEE5)

After the immense success of season one, fans had been eagerly awaiting the arrival of Season 2 of Duranga. In this new season, the narrative takes a darker and more intense turn as Sammit and Abhishek’s lives become entangled in a rivalry shaped by a grim outlook on life. Their paths collide, and the tension escalates, creating a suspenseful drama.

Layered narrative

Chhotolok (ZEE5)

Chhotolok is a gripping Bengali murder mystery that hooks you from the very beginning with subtle events that gradually escalate into a web of suspenseful occurrences. Indranil Roychowdhury’s unique storytelling style keeps you guessing, and the layered narrative is impossible to neglect.

Identity issues

The Night Manager (Disney + Hotstar)

The Night Manager in volume two continues to be a high-stakes thriller as Shaan Sengupta takes on a new identity to bring down a powerful arms dealer. With an array of intriguing characters and a labyrinth of intrigue, this story guarantees relentless suspense and heart-pounding battle for supremacy. This espionage thriller is a roller-coaster ride filled with power plays and deception.

Double life

Khufiya (Netflix)

Khufiya is a thrilling movie, following Krishna Mehra, a RAW operative assigned to uncover a mole selling India’s defense secrets. As she grapples with the complexities of her double life, as both a spy and a lover, this espionage thriller offers an intriguing watch.

Criminal lanes

Janne Jaan (Netflix)

Janne Jaan is a thrilling movie that tells the story of a single mom who gets caught up in a crime investigation. Her neighbour, who is a maths teacher, wants to help, and there’s also a determined cop digging into the case. The movie has a well-organised plot with lots of surprising turns.