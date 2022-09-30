Shooting for Berlin, the spinoff of Money Heist, to begin on October 3

Netflix announced the start of filming and the new cast of Berlin, the spinoff of La casa de papel (Money Heist) at a press conference in Madrid on Wednesday (September 28). The show follows most extraordinary heists of the iconic character played by Pedro Alonso. Creators Esther Martínez Lobato and Álex Pina said, “We loved the idea of introducing a new gang around Berlin in a completely different emotional state.”

Pedro Alonso revealed how the script for the series began, “There are only 10 things that can turn a terrible day into a wonderful one. The first is love. And the truth, that wasn’t the case. My third wife had just left me...The second is a spoil of more than 10 million euros…’

In Berlin, Pedro Alonso returns as the hedonistic and clever Berlin. And his new gang includes Michelle Jenner, Tristán Ulloa, Begoña Vargas, Julio Peña Fernández and Joel Snchez. The shooting for the series will begin on October 3 in Paris, and will take place over several weeks between the French capital and Madrid. — TMS