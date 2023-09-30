Choona

Netflix

An unlikely group of misfits discovers a common enemy in a politician, played by Jimmy Shergill. And together they plot a heist to exact revenge. ‘Choona’ is written and directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra, known for ‘Taj Mahal 1989’ and ‘Ghoomketu’. The eight-episode dramedy also stars Namit Das, Aashim Gulati, Monika Panwar and Gyanendra Tripathi.

Tumse Na Ho Paayega

Disney+Hotstar

Directed by debutant Abhishek Sinha and written by Nitesh Tiwari, the film stars Ishwak Singh, Mahima Makwana, Gaurav Pandey, Karan Jotwani and Gurpreet Saini. A group of friends faces hurdles when they launch a food start-up. The film highlights the challenges the middle class has to deal with while competing in the business world.

The Fake Sheikh

Prime Video

The documentary is based on the life of tabloid journalist Mazher Mahmood. Ali Afzal plays the character of Mazher in the movie, which has been directed by Ceri Isfryn and Alexandra Lacey. It sheds light on the story of a British reporter who is famous for his sting operations and undercover exposés.

Love is in the air

Netflix

The romantic comedy stars Delta Goodrem, Joshua Sasse and Roy Billing in the lead roles. This Australian film is directed by Adrian Powers. Goodrem plays a seaplane pilot, Dana, who is trying to maintain her family business. A twist in the tale comes when Dana falls in love with William (Joshua Sasse), who has been sent to destroy her business.