Choreographer-turned-director Bosco Leslie Martis is ready with his debut film Rocket Gang. In Chandigarh, he shares how it has been a challenging yet exciting journey

Mona

Some dreams take time to fulfil; for choreographer-turned-director Bosco Leslie Martis, the wait was 11 years. Eleven years to direct his first film Rocket Gang —a horror, dance, comedy and drama—that hits the screens on November 11. Bosco is a happy man although the journey to the director’s seat has been rather long, and full of challenges. In Chandigarh on a promotional tour, his energy is infectious.

Calling Mumbai home, along with his partner Caesar Gonsalves, the choreographers have given as many as 700 songs! Starting with Rind Posh Maal in Mission Kashmir, they, from being background dancers for Farah Khan, went on to chart quite a journey for themselves. Chor Bazaari from Love Aaj Kal, Senorita from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Aunty Ji from Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu won them the National Award for Best Choreography in 2010, 2011 and 2013, respectively. The success of Kala Chashma has been resounding too!

Great bonding

Bosco stays humble, “Caesar and I still approach every song as our very first.” They met in school and the bond continued in their professional lives as well. “In school, we played football together. I believe, every child must play sports, it inculcates discipline and fighting spirit; it’s only when you learn to lose that you become a winner.” Bosco equally shares the credit with his team. “I have a fantastic team. In about 22 years, we have grown together,” he quips.

After as many as 700 film and music videos, Bosco wanted to tell a story on a larger scale, and thus was born Rocket Gang. The film took four years to make, just as the shoot began, the world shut down due to the pandemic. Bosco says, “It wasn’t easy by any means, but I am happy at how the film has turned out. It’s a horror, dance, comedy; but not gruesome or scary for the audience for sure. It’s a kid-centric, family entertainer. The film sends out social messages without being preachy,” he hints.

Bosco also shares a special bond with actor Ranbir Kapoor and the latter duly appears in the film, and guess what...As an angel!

His top three hit songs

Senorita is very special for him as it got a National Award

Kala Chashma; the song is sensational. The video was by Quick Style, a bunch of cool dancers, who performed at a wedding and then it went viral.

Nachoge Toh Bachoge from Rocket Gang was the toughest so far. They shot when Mumbai was flooded but they stuck to the task. He hopes it becomes an anthem of life; whenever you are angry, lonely or depressed, this could be the mantra to keep calm.

On the favourites’ list

Choreographer: Farah Khan. I have been a background dancer for her; the way she goes about storytelling and the shooting is absolutely amazing.

Director: Imtiaz Ali. The way he has showcased the emotion of love so well in Rockstar and Tamasha is quite incredible.

Actor: Amitabh Bachchan; he is evergreen and brings so much energy to the screen each time.