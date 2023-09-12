Chris Evans, Alba Baptista tie the knot at Massachusetts

Hollywood star Chris Evans, 42, married Alba Baptista during a private ceremony at an estate in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. Many of their friends were spotted nearby Boston for the wedding, including Evans’ Marvel co-stars Robert Downey Jr and his wife Susan Downey, Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky, Jeremy Renner, John Krasinski and Emily Blunt. Hemsworth, Downey, their wives and Renner were photographed dining and chatting at the Contessa restaurant in the five-star Newbury Boston hotel. Krasinski and Blunt were seen returning from the festivities soon after midnight. A source said: “They were very happy, joking and smiling.”
Evans and the Portuguese actress, 26, had been dating for over a year.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives in Russia before an expected meeting with Putin
It has sparked Western concerns about a potential arms deal ...
Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau stranded in India due to technical issues with his aircraft
Delegation's earliest possible departure from Delhi is Tuesd...
Senior government officers can be prosecuted for corruption in pre-2014 cases too: Supreme Court
Top court’s 2014 verdict striking down immunity to apply ret...