Chris Evans, Alba Baptista tie the knot at Massachusetts

IANS

Hollywood star Chris Evans, 42, married Alba Baptista during a private ceremony at an estate in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. Many of their friends were spotted nearby Boston for the wedding, including Evans’ Marvel co-stars Robert Downey Jr and his wife Susan Downey, Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky, Jeremy Renner, John Krasinski and Emily Blunt. Hemsworth, Downey, their wives and Renner were photographed dining and chatting at the Contessa restaurant in the five-star Newbury Boston hotel. Krasinski and Blunt were seen returning from the festivities soon after midnight. A source said: “They were very happy, joking and smiling.”

Evans and the Portuguese actress, 26, had been dating for over a year.